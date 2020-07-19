Master P Says Nick Cannon Shouldn't Have to Apologize for Anti-Semitic Remarks

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Master P has a simple, but controversial, solution to Nick Cannon's problems ... and firmly believes he should not have apologized for his anti-Semitism.

The No Limit mogul was in Bev Hills when we asked him about the fallout from Nick espousing the anti-Semitic remarks made by Professor Griff and Minister Farrakhan. Master P repeatedly took a pass on addressing the "hurtful and divisive" words Nick admits he used -- but did say, "I hate that Nick Cannon apologized. He shouldn't have did that."

His explanation for that is, basically -- Nick wouldn't have to say he's sorry if he didn't have to worry about losing jobs. Watch the clip. That's what he says.

Of course, that dangerous theory suggests anyone who owns their own business or TV show, should be able to say anything they want ... without consequence.

Remember, Nick said Griff was "speaking truth" when he said, back in 1989, Jews were responsible for spreading most of the world's wickedness -- and even Cannon now acknowledges that stance was horribly anti-Semitic

As you know ... the backlash against Cannon began when he made anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, got called out, and then dropped by ViacomCBS. About 24 hours later, he changed his tune after speaking with Rabbi Abraham Cooper and issued a seemingly sincere apology to the Jewish community.

Interestingly, the 'Masked Singer' host says that move resulted in Black people turning on him ... calling him a sellout for taking back his comments and deleted that episode of his podcast.

Master P says if Nick's a good person who has good intentions, there's no need to apologize.