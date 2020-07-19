Rep. Maxine Waters Stops to Check on Police Stopping Black Man

Play video content Marva Brown / Facebook

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is like the Sheriff to the Sheriff, because she just happened to be on a traffic stop involving a black man and stopped to make sure cops stayed in line.

The legendary representative was driving in her district this weekend when she saw an L.A. County Sheriff patrol car. She saw the officers in the process of detaining a black man and that's all the info she needed. MW hit the brakes and jumped out.

Apparently, she was not particularly well-received, because the Congresswoman says the deputies told her she parked illegally, so she was in danger of getting a ticket.