Lindsey Vonn Rocks 🔥 Bikini For Doggy Swim Training Sesh, 'Look Out, Phelps!'

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban ain't the only world-class athletes in the household ... 'cause the Olympic gold medalist is training her pooch to be a swimmer!!

The 35-year-old ski star threw on a bikini and hit the pool at her L.A. home Monday with her beloved puppy, Bear ... and it's an equal dose of adorable and super hot.

"Back to training Bear for the Olympics," Vonn said on Instagram. "He’s making progress, look out (Michael Phelps) 🏊‍♂️ #doggiepaddle."

Lindsey's other dog, Lucy, wasn't feeling the workout -- and watched the two train from the safety of dry land (Hey, not all of us can be superstar athletes).

Vonn and Bear have been working on their aquatic training for months ... and let's be honest. Bear has made some serious progress!

Lindsey and P.K. have been training like maniacs since the beginning of the pandemic ... despite P.K.'s NJ Devils not making the cut for the NHL restart.

As we previously reported, the NHL only invited the top 24 of its 31 teams to participate, which is set to begin on July 28.