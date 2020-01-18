P.K. Subban on Lindsey Vonn Proposing, A Lot Of Dudes Want Mangagement Rings!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

PK Subban says more women should follow Lindsey Vonn's lead and take a knee for their mans ... telling TMZ Sports a lot of dudes wanna get proposed to!!!

Remember, PK originally proposed to his Olympic ski star lady back in August ... and then LV returned the favor by popping the question over Christmas.

We spoke with the NJ Devils star out in NYC about the gesture ... and he says he wasn't surprised at all when Lindsey proposed ... and says any dude would want an expensive ass ring!!!

"At the end of the day, that's what she believes is right and as long as I'm okay with it, it's fine."

"I'm sure a lot of dudes would like their fiancee to buy them a -- I'm not gonna tell you how much it was but, it wasn't cheap."

P.K. tells us the couple is currently working on the wedding plans ... although he admits Lindsey is taking charge.