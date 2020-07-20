Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says Canceling '20 NFL Season Is Real Possibility

Breaking News

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis admits he's still not sure if it will be safe to play football in 2020 -- and says canceling the season is becoming a realistic option.

"I don't even know if it's safe to play," Davis told ESPN late Sunday night ... "'Uncertainty' is the word."

Of course, Davis is referencing the COVID-19 pandemic -- players have voiced their concerns and now Davis says the NFL currently has 3 real options of how to proceed.

Option 1, the league presses forward as planned and hopes for the best.

Option 2, push back the start of the season until November and reduce the number of regular-season games to 12. All interconference games would be axed.

Option 3, cancel the 2020 season altogether.

"Everything is up in the air with the [COVID-19] virus and how it will affect our league and season," Davis said.

Davis says he's also concerned about the safety and happiness of his new fans in Vegas ... especially with his brand new stadium already selling out, including seats close to the field.

"That's the Black Hole ... it's the people that want to be in the front row. Boisterous fans."

"Now I've got to tell 8,000 people that helped build this thing that they can't come to a game? I don't have 8,000 seats to move them to. We're sold out."

Davis says the "optics are terrible" -- "advertising on top of seats belonging to people you're telling they can't come to the game. I'd rather have everybody pissed at me than just one person. I've got to make it up to them, and I will. This is all about safety and equity."