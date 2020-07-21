Police Body Cam Shows LAPD Cops Pulling Protester Out of Wheelchair

Play video content LAPD

A protester in a wheelchair was yanked out of his chair and manhandled by multiple LAPD officers ... and body cam video dramatically shows the use of force.

The man -- Joshua Wilson -- was protesting police brutality last week when police moved in to disperse the crowd. You see Wilson in his wheelchair, but as police make their move he falls out of the chair.



As multiple cops swarm the helpless man as he lay on the ground, another cop moves the wheelchair far out of arm's reach.

Wilson, who was injured, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm ... and spent more than a day in jail before being released on $35,000 bail.