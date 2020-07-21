SpaceX Uses Falcon 9 Again to Launch Rocket, Incredible Footage
SpaceX Extreme Close-Up of Rocket Launch ... Falcon 9 Does it Again!!!
7/21/2020 6:48 AM PT
SpaceX's latest mission's off to a good start, thanks to the same rocket booster that launched NASA astronauts on their journey to the International Space Station in May ... and here's the incredible footage.
The Falcon 9 launched the ANASIS-II Mission rocket on Monday around 5:30 PM ET from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, this time to set a communications satellite into orbit.
Videographer Ryan Chylinski utilized a slo-mo camera and zoom lens to capture the stunning moment ... and the telescope-tracking vid shows the rocket in great detail.
As we reported ... Falcon 9 launched 2 American astronauts -- Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken -- into orbit on May 30, then returned to the ground on a remote droneship.
Reusing the same rocket hardware for this latest mission is part of CEO Elon Musk's plan for SpaceX to save money on outer space exploration.
