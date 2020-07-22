Canadian CDC Suggests Glory Holes For Safe Sex During Pandemic

Glory holes could be the key to having safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic ... at least according to Canada's top health experts.

The sexual suggestion comes down from the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control, and while it's not quite the same as a recommendation from our beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci, it still holds water.

The Canadian CDC breaks it down like this ... if you're gonna have sex during the pandemic, it's a helluva lot safer to "use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact."

New York City actually recommended walls back in June, but did not outright call them glory holes … sorry, NYC, Canada is holier than thou!

Folks on social media are having a field day tweeting creative ways to use walls and barriers, even suggesting things like "Plexiglas shields like in grocery stores except for glory holes," holes in sheets, mail slots, doggy doors and donuts.

If glory holes sound a little too raunchy for you, don't worry ... doggy style seems to be kosher too. The BC CDC also recommends choosing sexual positions that limit face-to-face contact.