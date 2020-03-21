Equinox Urges Members to Have Sex During Coronavirus Pandemic

Equinox may be locked up tight as a drum right now, but it's not stopping the fitness chain from offering advice on how to stay sane and even calm during the coronavirus crisis -- have lots of sex in different configurations ... depending on your circumstances.

Honchos at the gym have rolled out their latest tip -- "Have an Orgasm Before Bed." To be clear ... it's not just for pleasure. The tip reads, "Whether with a partner or solo, having an orgasm can relieve anxiety and help you sleep better. That's thanks to their ability to increase endorphins and oxytocin, lowering levels of cortisol."

And there's this ... "Even the routine surrounding sex and masturbation can create a chill mood. So, light those candles or cue up some audio erotica ..."

Equinox is known for its provocative ads shot by famous fashion photogs.

BTW ... Equinox is offering regular tips to its members.