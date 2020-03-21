Coronavirus Triggers Record Sales For Erectile Dysfunction Product
Coronavirus Staying Inside's Hard ... ED Solution's Cashing In!!!
3/21/2020 12:30 AM PT
The coronavirus outbreak is creating a boon for an erectile dysfunction product ... because couples apparently really want to get down while they're cooped up at home.
Here's the deal ... sales for The Rocket, a soundwave therapy device clinically proven to reverse the root cause of ED, are through the roof as more and more cities go on 24-hour virus lockdown ... according to company honchos.
We're told the company saw their second-biggest sales day ever last weekend -- behind only Christmas Eve -- and Internet sales were up 20% this week overall.
So, who is behind the sales surge?!? We're told it's mostly adult men, but even some women are taking the initiative -- gotta love those go-getters!!!
FYI ... The Rocket is a home acoustic wave device that sends shocks to a male's private area to help with stimulation, and typical treatments take 20-25 minutes and are recommended once a week for 12 weeks to get results.
The best part ... you can still have sex during the 12-week process, if you can get it up ... and most folks have plenty of time on their hands these days.
Remember, Dr. Oz is recommending plenty of sex to isolated couples. so they don't go stir-crazy during the outbreak ... and it seems folks are willing to try anything to make it happen.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.