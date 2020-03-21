Coronavirus Triggers Record Sales For Erectile Dysfunction Product

Exclusive

The coronavirus outbreak is creating a boon for an erectile dysfunction product ... because couples apparently really want to get down while they're cooped up at home.

Here's the deal ... sales for The Rocket, a soundwave therapy device clinically proven to reverse the root cause of ED, are through the roof as more and more cities go on 24-hour virus lockdown ... according to company honchos.

We're told the company saw their second-biggest sales day ever last weekend -- behind only Christmas Eve -- and Internet sales were up 20% this week overall.

So, who is behind the sales surge?!? We're told it's mostly adult men, but even some women are taking the initiative -- gotta love those go-getters!!!

FYI ... The Rocket is a home acoustic wave device that sends shocks to a male's private area to help with stimulation, and typical treatments take 20-25 minutes and are recommended once a week for 12 weeks to get results.

The best part ... you can still have sex during the 12-week process, if you can get it up ... and most folks have plenty of time on their hands these days.

Play video content TMZ.com