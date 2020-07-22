Tinashe Hopeful For Future After Protesting For Social Justice and BLM

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Tinashe says diving headfirst into the fight for social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement helped her cope with the pandemic ... and gives her hope for a better future.

The R&B singer joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and told us how she found her purpose in the pandemic, and what she learned from going to 10 BLM protests, including nine in a single weekend.

Tinashe tells us why she's so grateful she got involved in the renewed push for equality ... she says protests are a great way to focus your energy during shutdowns and quarantines, and they can give people a sense of worth and purpose in an otherwise uncertain age.

The way Tinashe sees it ... having something to fight for -- social justice and BLM -- will do folks a lot of good, while creating a better world for everyone in the future.

Tinashe didn't just hold a sign at protests and post about change on social media ... she also raised money for the Bail Project with a virtual concert and sold some art to donate more funds to the cause.