Chase Young Signs Monster Rookie Contract with Washington NFL Team, All Smiles!
NFL's Chase Young Signs Monster Rookie Contract with Wash. ... All Smiles!
7/23/2020 6:16 AM PT
They still don't have a team name, but Washington now officially has Chase Young!
The NFL franchise has finally signed the former Ohio State superstar -- the #2 overall pick in the draft -- to a fat new contract ... and yeah, he looks super happy!
4 years, $34.56 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ... with a $22.7 million signing bonus (he gets the signing bonus money all up front).
So yeah, you'd probably be smiling too!
The 21-year-old is expected to have an immediate impact with the team after dominating in college.
He recorded 16.5 sacks in 2019 -- breaking the OSU single-season record -- despite the fact he was suspended for 2 games!
Of course, the suspension was a big deal in itself -- officials say Young took an unauthorized loan from a family friend to help his girlfriend travel to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl game. He eventually repaid the loan in full.
Now, he doesn't have to worry about money anymore -- YOU'RE RICH!
Congrats!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.