Martha Stewart Claps Back at Chelsea Handler Over Pool Selfie

Martha Stewart clapped back at Chelsea Handler after the comedian recreated her thirst trap -- AKA pool selfie -- essentially telling her, leave it to a professional.

Martha posted a polite yet stinging review on the Instagram pic Chelsea posted Wednesday night ... where she re-created Martha's pool selfie. Chelsea captioned hers, "I'm here to take @marthastewart48's swimming lesson. If I look this good at 78 I better still have a pool to show myself off in."

As you probably know by now ... Martha's pool selfie delighted fans across the globe. Some felt it was one helluva thirst trap, but most roared in approval. Martha at first seemed impressed ... "Dear Chelsea, I'm so happy that you liked my post well enough to emulate it."

And, then Martha lowers the boom ... "I do think my pool is a little bit prettier than yours and that my facial expression is a little bit more relaxed." As for the "more relaxed comment" ... well, Martha -- a former model -- has some cred in the posing dept.

Martha then cushioned the blow ... "Nevertheless you are a beautiful girl and F***ING too young to be emulating me. Continue with your comedy, your humor, and your amazing ability to gather around your political liberals. We need it! Love Martha."