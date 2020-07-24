Birdman Unloads His Massive Miami Mansion for $10.85 Million

Birdman's unloaded his massive Miami estate, known for its super-exclusive location on Palm Island, where another famous resident once lived ... Al Capone!!!

The rapper and record exec sold the nearly 20,000-sq.-ft crib -- which has 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 4 half baths -- for $10.85 million. Just to give you an idea of how big it is ... the master bedroom alone is more than 3,000 square feet!

The palace sits on a 30,000-sq.-ft lot in the Miami Beach gated community ... which has some true gangster history. Capone spent some of his final, fragile days on Palm Island ... and it's where he died in 1947.

Birdman originally put it on the market in November 2018 at $15.5 mil. It went through 2 realtors before it was finally scooped up for almost $5 million less.