Cam Newton Throws Bombs To Logan Paul, Doesn't Suck!

Logan Paul -- Cam Newton's next New England Patriots receiver??

Hell no!! But, the YouTube superstar DID put in work with the NFL QB in a training sesh earlier this month ... and he actually made some impressive catches!!

Logan -- who says he recently broke his wrist -- spotted Newton while leaving sports rehab in L.A. ... and naturally, they joined forces to whip up some #content.

The 2015 MVP enlisted Paul to be his receiver for some throwing drills ... starting off with 5-yard stop routes and 10-yard dig routes ... and we'll keep it a buck -- LP didn't do so hot.

"Everybody think they an athlete," Cam says. "But, real athletes come out when you're doing certain things athletically that you're not used to doing."

Newton's new Pats teammate, 4th-round pick Devin Asiasi, was there as well ... and simply put, things went a little better for him.

Then Logan turned it up a notch during the rest of the workout ... connecting with Cam from 15, 35 and 50 yards out!!

Cam seemed genuinely impressed with Paul ... and celebrated when he landed the final deep bomb.

FYI -- Logan was a star athlete in high school ... and was an All-Ohio honorable mention.

For a dude who says his old nickname was "No Hands," Logan didn't do too shabby!!