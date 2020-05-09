Jake Paul Says He's Coming For Dillon Danis' Head, Masvidal's Training Me!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

YouTube superstar-turned-fighter Jake Paul says he'll beat the living daylight out of MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a boxing match ... and tells TMZ Sports he has a UFC superstar on board to help him get it done.

Of course, Paul previously stated he was going to avenge brother Logan's controversial loss against KSI in a match at Madison Square Garden as soon as the coronavirus pandemic was over ... which KSI's team quickly denied, citing his focus being on his music career.

We spoke with Jake about his boxing future now that KSI is out of the question ... and he says Danis is the one opponent he wants BADLY.

"I hate to bring his name up because he's such a lowlife club rat who calls himself a jiu-Jitsu black belt," Paul tells us. "But, everyone in the jiu-jitsu community hates him, everybody in the fight community hates him. I hate him."

Despite all the hatred, Danis is widely considered one of the best ground fighters in the game ... but many people believe that his striking is the weakest part of his game.

"Dillon, if you're watching this, I'm going to kick the s**t out of you ... I'd make your life even f**king worse ... I'm coming for your head."

So ... how is Jake gonna get it done?? He says he's got the current UFC BMF belt holder on his side -- Jorge Masvidal!!

"Masvidal's gonna be in my corner," Jake says ... explaining they met up in Miami during JP's last fight against AnEsonGib ... and they both bonded over their hatred for Danis.

Jake says he's the Paul bro for Danis to fight -- not Logan -- because he's the better fighter ... and he will mess him up.

As for KSI, Jake tees off on his excuse for not taking a fight ... saying his music is wack and isn't a valid excuse to duck a meeting in the ring.