Tampa Bay Rays' Opening Day Statement, 'Arrest Cops Who Killed Breonna'
7/24/2020 7:39 AM PT
"Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor."
That's a tweet from the official Tampa Bay Rays Twitter account ... using the biggest day of the season to bring justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by 3 police officers in her Louisville home.
The Rays made the impactful statement early Friday morning ... hours before kicking off their season against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Not only did the team make waves with the tweet ... the Rays are also committing $100,000 to local groups fighting systemic racism.
"Systemic racism is real," the team said. "Let’s unite for positive change."
The Rays organization has committed $100,000 to local groups @CDCofTampa_ @PCUrbanLeague @eji_org Remembrance Project @NAACP5139 @pinellasreentry who fight systemic racism.— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020 @RaysBaseball
Please visit our social justice resource guide: https://t.co/irYdBs9eMM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/O0S6LaBGDH
The MLB as a whole has shown solidarity with Black Lives Matter at the start of the season ... with kneeling demonstrations, video messages and jersey patches.
Players -- including Dodgers star Mookie Betts and several S.F. Giants -- took a knee during the national anthem before their game Thursday to symbolize a need for change in the country.
The NBA's biggest names have also made a push for justice for Breonna ... with LeBron James recently making it clear they are not giving up on the fight.
