NFL's Dana Stubblefield Found Guilty of Rape ... Faces Life in Prison

Ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield was just found guilty of raping a mentally disabled woman stemming from a 2015 incident ... and now he faces up to life in prison.

49-year-old Stubblefield was first arrested back in May 2016 after officials say the former 49ers superstar raped a woman he found on a babysitting website and had invited to his Santa Clara, CA home for a job interview.

Stubblefield had argued the sex was consensual -- and claimed he can prove it with a lie detector test.

He was initially hit with 5 felonies -- but in January 2018, prosecutors uncovered evidence they believe proved Stubblefield used a gun to commit the alleged rape. Bail was revoked and he was remanded back into custody.

He spent the next several weeks locked up in Santa Clara County Jail.

The case ultimately went to a jury -- and Monday, following a 9-month trial, Stubblefield was formally convicted of forcible rape while using a gun. He now faces 15 years to life in prison.

Stubblefield was a 1st-round NFL Draft pick in 1993 and went on to make 3 Pro Bowls. He was a key part of the 49ers 1994 team that beat the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Back in 2016, Stubblefield's attorney Ken Rosenfeld told TMZ Sports the accuser was lying in an apparent shakedown.

"Dana Stubblefield is being unfairly targeted due to his celebrity and wealth by someone with full motivation to lie," Rosenfeld told us at the time.

"The clear motivation here is money."

Stubblefield was remanded into custody after the verdict was read. His next hearing is not until August 29.

Stubblefield was married at the time of the incident — but his wife filed for divorce right before the rape allegations went public. They have 2 children together.