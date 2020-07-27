Regis Philbin To Be Buried at Notre Dame Campus ... Was ND Superfan

Breaking News

Regis Philbin's final resting place will be at the Notre Dame campus -- fitting because the guy was an absolute Fighting Irish superfan!

A spokesperson for Notre Dame confirms ... Philbin's funeral service will take place at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the campus in South Bend, Indiana.

Philbin -- who graduated from ND in 1953 -- will be buried at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, which is on campus. No date has been set.

University spokesman Dennis Brown confirmed Sunday that Philbin, who died Friday of heart disease, will have a funeral service at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and be buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on campus. The date has not been set.

We're also told the Notre Dame is considering different ways to honor Regis during the football season due to the fact he was such a massive supporter of ND football ... and really all ND sports.

He used to passionately talk about ND football on every platform he could -- remember when he brought the Leprechaun on "Regis and Kelly?"

In fact, Philbin was such a big ND supporter, he famously donated $2.75 million to the University in 2001 to create the Philbin Studio Theater, a performance art venue on campus.

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins praised Philbin in a statement,

“Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers," Jenkins said.

"He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the university and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center."

As we previously reported, Philbin early Saturday after suffering a heart attack at his home.

He was 88.