Aaron Rodgers Pounded Tequila After Packers Drafted QB ... Clock in GB Ticking

Breaking News

Aaron Rodgers says he turned to booze to help him get through the shock of Green Bay's shocking 1st-round draft pick last April ... pouring "four fingers" of tequila after the Jordan Love selection!

Oh, Rodgers also says he sees the writing on the wall -- admitting it's highly unlikely he retires as a Packer.

The NFL star made the revelation on Kyle Brandt's "10 Questions" podcast ... saying once Green Bay chose the Utah State QB with the 26th overall pick -- he turned to the liquor cabinet.

🚨 New show🚨 10 QUESTIONS with Kyle Brandt



It’s a Game Show / Talk Show. Really fun.



Episode 1: Aaron Rodgers. He was phenomenal.



Premiers August 12th. @spotifypodcasts @ringer

Follow now- https://t.co/Zat1MWrmbD pic.twitter.com/mU6Vm0JfMg — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 28, 2020 @KyleBrandt

"I love scotch but I've been drinking some, sippin' tequila lately as well," Rodgers said. "And, once I got that text, I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers, and I knew it was going to be one of those nights."

Rodgers says he hoped Green Bay would draft a top-flight WR with its first-round pick -- eyeing LSU's Justin Jefferson, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk and Clemson's Tee Higgins

So, when the team went with a QB instead, Aaron admits he "wasn't elated."

In fact, 36-year-old Rodgers says he believes the draft pick will likely mean he won't wrap up his NFL career in Green Bay.

"Just look at the facts," Rodgers said of his future with Green Bay. "They traded up. They drafted him. I would say they like him. They want to play him."

As for the comparison between when Rodgers was surprisingly picked toward the end of Brett Favre's career in the 1st round and now ... A-Rodge says they're two completely different scenarios.

Rodgers says Favre had been hinting at retirement for years before the Packers took Rodgers ... while Aaron has consistently said he wants to play into his 40s.

Rodgers also said he fell into the Packers' lap during the 2005 NFL Draft ... while he notes the Packers TRADED UP from #30 to #26 overall to pick Love.

Regardless, Rodgers says he's still planning to be cordial to the rookie and help the QB through the whole process. He even called Love to talk things out the day after the draft.

"I understand it's a business," Rodgers said. "I understand the nature of the business. I'm not here advocating my spot by any means, that's not going to happen."