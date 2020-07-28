Slip 'N Slide Sees Huge Sales Spike as Pandemic Shuts Down Public Pools

Exclusive

The maker of the iconic Slip 'N Slide is making a huge splash in sales ... as the pandemic forces families to keep all water play in their backyards.

Wham-O -- the company that first introduced the Slip 'N Slide back in 1961 -- has seen sales jump a whopping 180% since April ... a totally logical jump as coronavirus forces the closure of most public pools and water parks.

Todd Richards, president of Wham-O, tells us the super-popular SNS is actually out of stock now ... but before they ran out, the company enjoyed 10 consecutive days in late April where sales doubled each day. They had to stop taking online orders to conserve stock.

Richards says, "It's kind of classic because now you have all these people who are staying at home and going 'I got to keep these kids occupied' or 'I got to keep myself occupied' or 'I got to keep myself from going crazy.' This is the perfect outlet."

He ain't lying, and that's doesn't only apply to water toys.

Wham-O's Frisbee sales jumped 500% in that same timeline -- and its Boogie Boards spiked up 300%. We're told the warehouse that normally stores those boards is now sitting completely empty.