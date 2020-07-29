Musician Amber Coffman Captures 'Meteor for the Ages' On Video

Talk about perfect timing -- an L.A. musician who happened to be in New Mexico saw a meteor light up the sky, and caught the stunning footage on video.

Amber Coffman posted this awesome video Tuesday night showing the moment a meteor streaked across the sky over Taos, creating a spectacular fireball. She captioned it perfectly saying, "A meteor for the ages!"

Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020 @Amber_Coffman

The footage was a hit on social media, where it was quickly shared by Amber's followers. She replied to one person's excited tweet, saying ... "Absolutely stunned amazement! Elation! I feel high."

Another user suggested Amber could jump from music to astronomy -- "How did you start getting video so quickly? Really amazing and something I would think would be of great value to science."

Apparently, there was a meteor shower visible over much of New Mexico last night ... there were similar tweets from Albuquerque.