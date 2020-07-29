Tracy Morgan and Wife Megan Wollover Split, Filing for Divorce

Breaking News

Tracy Morgan is pulling the plug on his marriage ... he and his wife, Megan Wollover, have split and he says they're heading for a divorce.

In a statement, Tracy tells TMZ ... "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved."

Tracy and Megan met way back in 2011 and their relationship started with a blind date. They announced their engagement later that year at the Emmy Awards, and had their first child, daughter Maven, in July 2013.

Tracy and Megan finally tied the knot on Aug. 23, 2015.

Megan stuck by Tracy's side through his painful ordeal with Walmart, when a truck driver slammed into his limo in June 2014, killing his close friend James McNair and leaving the comedian in a wheelchair for several months.

As we reported ... Tracy settled his lawsuit with Walmart and the settlement was allegedly for a whopping $90 million.

Tracy and Megan walked down the aisle 14 months after his horrific crash.