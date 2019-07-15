Tracy Morgan Back in Repaired Bugatti After Crash

Shutterstock Premier

Take 2! Tracy Morgan is back in his precious Bugatti ... the one he got into a car accident with last month, and it looks as good as new -- which raises some financial questions.

The comedian and 'Last O.G.' actor was rolling around NYC Monday in what appears to be the same luxury sports car that got slammed in Manhattan ... moments after he drove it off the lot. We broke the story, the repairs -- which didn't seem major to the eye -- were gonna cost upwards of $32k!!! The question now ... who the heck paid for this???

When the accident happened, NYPD told us the fender bender appeared to be the other driver's fault. If in fact it was ... her insurance would typically cover the damage. However, it's not everyday you hit a $2 million car, and it's unclear if the other driver had that much coverage.

It's also possible, Tracy's insurance covered it but what's most likely is both insurance companies are slugging it out.

Bottom line for Tracy ... he can get back to flaunting his whip around town.