Tracy Morgan Crashed Bugatti Will Cost a Fortune to Fix

Tracy Morgan's Crashed Bugatti Will Cost a Fortune to Repair

EXCLUSIVE

Tracy Morgan just learned a hard lesson about owning a Bugatti -- fixing a scratch is the equivalent of plunking down enough money to buy the car that sideswiped it.

We broke the story ... Tracy was sideswiped by a Honda CR-V 15 MINUTES after driving his $2 million ride out of the showroom.

The Honda driver nailed the front bumper, and to replace it ... an unreasonable $22,000!!!

But wait, there's more. The fender on the driver's side quarter panel was also damaged, and we're told that will cost $10,000, and that doesn't include labor.

Cops say the accident was the Honda driver's fault ... we don't know her insurance policy limits, but it better be substantial.

The Honda chick is lucky ... if there were structural damage, she'd have to sell the farm.

As you can clearly see from the video, Tracy was none too pleased as he assessed the damage on the street.

This all makes a good case to NOT buy super expensive cars on the mean streets of New York!