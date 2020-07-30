Conor McGregor 'Accepts' Fight with Khamzat Chimaev ... But No Official Deal In Works

... But No Official Deal In Works

Exclusive Details

Conor McGregor says he "accepts" a fight with UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev ... but calm down everyone, it's far from official.

Here's the deal ... Khamzat -- who's dominated in his first 2 fights in the UFC -- called out Conor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on social media Thursday.

"I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night," Khamzat tweeted.

"I can smash all these guys ... I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me."

Moments later ... Conor responded -- "I accept!"

Khamzat fired back with some sass -- "Beg me."

So, is this really gonna happen!?!?

We reached out to Dana White for some answers! Here's the situation ...

White says there's no official fight in the works for those two guys at the moment -- so we asked if it would be possible at some point down the line if the stars align?

Dana's response -- "Probably not but who knows?!"

Let's get real ... Conor has been gunning for rematches with Nate, Khabib and Floyd Mayweather -- which would probably take priority if he actually "unretires."

In the meantime, Dana says the UFC is working on putting together a different fight for Khamzat on August 29th, which would be his 3rd fight in a little over a month!!!

If you're unfamiliar, Chechen-born Khamzat is 8-0 as a pro MMA fighter -- and out struck his last two opponents 192 to 2!

THAT'S INSANE!!

So, hold your breath on Khamzat vs. Conor for now ... but don't give up hope.

By the way, Khamzat recently told us he'd "smash" Conor in the 1st round if they ever do fight. Dude definitely doesn't lack confidence!