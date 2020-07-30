Man Trapped in Burning Car Saved by Good Samaritan at Last Second
Car Explosion Man Saves Driver from Fiery Wreck ... Crazy Rescue Video!!!
7/30/2020 4:18 PM PT
THIS is some real-life superhero stuff -- a good Samaritan pulling a driver to safety just as his flame-engulfed vehicle starts to explode ... and it's all on video.
The dramatic rescue went down in St. Louis, where the life-saving hero, Antonio Morgan, encountered the burning vehicle Tuesday on Interstate-70 and noticed the driver, Keilen Robinson, slumped over with his car on fire.
Antonio pulled over and sprung into action, telling his teenage son they had to save the driver.
With flames from the engine licking at his face, Antonio struggled to pull Keilen to safety before realizing he was still buckled in the driver's seat. After one explosion, Antonio had to step back, but quickly returned to unhook the seat belt and drag Keilen away from the burning wreck.
A second hero was Johnny, on the spot with a fire extinguisher to prevent any more explosions. He got a well-deserved bear hug from Antonio when all was said and done.
Keilen got super lucky, saying he only suffered a scratch to his finger. His mom says Antonio is a "guardian angel." Check out the video ... mama's right.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.