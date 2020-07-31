Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Postponed Over New Coronavirus Cases

Breaking News

More coronavirus issues for MLB ... the league has just postponed the Brewers vs. Cardinals game Friday due to multiple positive COVID tests, baseball insider Jon Heyman reports.

Unclear how severe the outbreak is or if any players contracted the virus ... Heyman reports several in the Cardinals' org. tested positive.

Of course, it's a big problem for baseball ... MLB had been already going through major issues with COVID as it tries to return to normalcy.

The Miami Marlins have been barred from playing until at least Sunday after they had nearly 20 positive cases on their team since last week.

The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, had their series with the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend postponed after two staffers tested positive Thursday.

The outbreaks appeared to have been limited to just those two teams ... but Heyman's report Friday raises the question -- can the MLB finish its season?