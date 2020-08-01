Metta World Peace Says He Wouldn't Kneel for BLM If He Was Playing

Metta World Peace I Wouldn't Kneel for 'BLM' Either ... If I Was Still Playing

8/1/2020 11:48 AM PT
Exclusive
YOU WON'T SEE ME KNEELING
@LionsShareNews

Metta World Peace doesn't knock Jonathan Isaac for not kneeling for Black Lives Matter -- in fact, he says he'd probably do the same thing if he was still in the league.

MWP was at LAX Friday night when he dished his thoughts on the controversy -- namely, that the Orlando Magic player was the only one so far to not kneel during the National Anthem. According to Metta, the dude's entitled to his opinion.

LAST MAN STANDING
Courtesy of NBA

He takes it even further though, telling our photog he probably wouldn't get on bended knee either if he was still playing. Metta tries explaining his rationale, saying he doesn't want to kneel for his enemy. Hard to say what he means, but we'll let him explain.

It sounds like he does support BLM -- shoot, we've seen the guy at protests early and often -- but it could be that he just doesn't believe in kneeling for anyone or any cause, period. Jonathan said he wouldn't kneel because it went against his Christian beliefs.

Metta's view seems to echo what Charles Barkley said earlier this week -- guys not kneeling doesn't necessarily make them bad people.

BTW, watch to see what MWP has to say about this year's champion and whether there should be an asterisk around whoever wins. He says not at all, and tells us why.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later