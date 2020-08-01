Metta World Peace Says He Wouldn't Kneel for BLM If He Was Playing

Play video content Exclusive @LionsShareNews

Metta World Peace doesn't knock Jonathan Isaac for not kneeling for Black Lives Matter -- in fact, he says he'd probably do the same thing if he was still in the league.

MWP was at LAX Friday night when he dished his thoughts on the controversy -- namely, that the Orlando Magic player was the only one so far to not kneel during the National Anthem. According to Metta, the dude's entitled to his opinion.

He takes it even further though, telling our photog he probably wouldn't get on bended knee either if he was still playing. Metta tries explaining his rationale, saying he doesn't want to kneel for his enemy. Hard to say what he means, but we'll let him explain.

Metta World Peace attended a protest today. Always keeping it real. (NSFW) pic.twitter.com/fo74StQ2pG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 4, 2020 @LegionHoops

It sounds like he does support BLM -- shoot, we've seen the guy at protests early and often -- but it could be that he just doesn't believe in kneeling for anyone or any cause, period. Jonathan said he wouldn't kneel because it went against his Christian beliefs.

Metta's view seems to echo what Charles Barkley said earlier this week -- guys not kneeling doesn't necessarily make them bad people.