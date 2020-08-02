Race Cooper -- Turns Up The California Heat

This weekend's Summer Hot Shots comes to you from the sun-filled beaches of California where model/LGBTQ+ activist Race Cooper ditched his shirt and showed off what can only be described as the most ripped physique on Ocean Beach, San Francisco.

When the Toronto-born fitness buff isn't working with his quaran-team of camera companions -- Matt Fuller and Ben Veronis -- to take abs-olutely mind-blowing muscle photos, Race Cooper can be spotted hosting podcasts, working in voice over and turning up the heat at Palm Springs pools.

This Race has already won!

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.