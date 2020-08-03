Tony Bennett's 94th Birthday Tributes from Stevie Wonder and Sting

Legendary singer Tony Bennett's made it another year around the sun, and a couple other famous voices are honoring him ... with some of Tony's own words.

The "I Left My Heart in San Fransisco" crooner turned 94 Monday, and got beautiful birthday shout-outs from Stevie Wonder and Sting ... who took 2 of Tony's other famous tunes and made them their own to pay tribute.

Wonder reminisced about his history with Bennett and how they sang together, but also praised him for his track record of standing up for equality for all and civil rights ... even saying John Lewis is talking Tony up in heaven.

Stevie then put his own special touch on Tony's "The Best is Yet to Come" with the help of a player piano ... it's awesome.

Sting also paid tribute by covering a Bennett classic -- "The Way You Look Tonight" -- and says Tony's an inspiration who gives hope to everyone ... that we can fix the world and make it a better place.

Can't argue with that.