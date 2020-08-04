Navy SEALs Sever Ties With Museum After Kaepernick Demonstration Goes Viral

Breaking News

The Navy SEALs will no longer support the National Navy SEALs Museum in Florida ... this, after the organization used a man in a Colin Kaepernick jersey as a target for a dog training demonstration.

The videos went viral over the weekend ... showing the man in pads and a Kap 49ers jersey being attacked by 4 trained dogs during a fundraiser for the museum nearly 2 years ago.

A second vid shows the man in the Kap jersey saying, "Oh, man, I will stand," after being bit ... as a joke to the QB's national anthem demonstration.

While the museum is not operated by the military, the Navy quickly launched an investigation into the video ... saying "The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy."

Now, the AP is reporting SEALs commander Rear Admiral Collin Green addressed the topic in an email to his forces ... denouncing the videos and temporarily cutting ties with the org.

“Each and every one of us serves to protect our fellow Americans - ALL Americans," the email said. "Even the perception that our commitment to serving the men and women of this nation is applied unevenly is destructive."

Green added ... "We will revisit our relationship with the Museum when I am convinced that they have made the necessary changes to ensure this type of behavior does not happen again."

"We may not have contributed to the misperception in this case, but we suffer from it and will not allow it to continue."