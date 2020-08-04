Rideshare Passenger Assaults Driver With Hand Sanitizer

Play video content Exclusive

A rideshare passenger caused loads of trouble for a driver without even leaving the curb ... launching a sneak attack with a bottle of hand sanitizer after a tense showdown.

The shocking interaction was caught on video, and you see the irate passenger squirting sanitizer all over the car before chucking the bottle at the driver's head.

This ride that literally went nowhere started out on the bad ... the driver asks the passenger, Danny, to put his mask on ... and he responds by shading the driver ... telling him he picked him up on the wrong side of the street.