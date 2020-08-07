NFL's Derrius Guice Arrested for Domestic Violence, Cut By Washington
NFL's Derrius Guice Arrested for Domestic Violence ... Cut By Washington
8/7/2020 4:00 PM PT
3:59 PM PT -- Washington has just cut Guice in the wake of his arrest.
They issued a statement saying, "On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice."
"We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process."
"We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of the matter."
"This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius."
"Upon review of the nature of these charges ad following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."
Washington Football Team star Derrius Guice has been arrested in Virginia on suspicion of domestic violence, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 23-year-old running back was taken into custody on Friday on multiple charges, including one count of felony strangulation, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
He's also facing 3 counts of assault and battery and 1 count of destruction of property.
Guice surrendered to the Loudoun Adult Detention Center around 5 PM, according to the Washington Post.
Records show Guice has since been released on bond.
Guice was a 2nd round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- but missed his entire rookie season due to an ACL tear in the preseason.
His 2019 was also plagued with knee injuries -- he was limited to just 5 games and only rushed for 245 yards.
But, the former LSU star has reportedly been working out like a maniac and many projected him to have a breakout year in 2020.
Story developing ...
Originally published -- 3:28 PM PT
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.