Ex-FSU Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dead At 27 After Heart Attack

Ex-Florida State basketball player Michael Ojo -- a fan favorite from 2012-17 -- has died after suffering a heart attack during a workout in Serbia.

He was only 27 years old.

The 7'1", 310-lb center was practicing Friday with Serbian pro basketball team Partizan at the team facility when he collapsed while running, according to Eurohoops.net.

Ojo was reportedly raced to a nearby hospital in Belgrade but it was too late. Doctors were unable to save him.

Ojo was discovered while playing soccer in Nigeria ... and later came to America for high school to learn the sport of basketball.

The friendly giant made national headlines when it was reported Nike dropped $15,000 to build a machine to make Ojo's size 22 shoes.

Ojo played professionally in Serbia after going undrafted in 2017 ... averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebs and 1.1 blocks in one season with ABA League team FMP.

He went on to sign a 2-year deal with Crvena Zvezda ... where he won the ABA SuperCup in 2018 and ABA and Serbian League in 2019.

Former FSU player Trent Forrest tweeted about his teammate's passing, saying, "This definitely a tough one man.. One of the best dudes I done came across."

"Was the first to welcome me to fsu and was nothing short of a big brother my freshman year and even after.. it’s crazy to think we was just talking about life last week.. Gone miss ya fasho O!!"

Sam Lunt, former FSU associate director of sports medicine for men’s basketball, spoke with the Tallahassee Democrat about Ojo's passing ... saying, "I am devastated."

"He was one of the best humans I know."