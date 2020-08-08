Man Freaks Out at Chinese Restaurant Over Delay

Play video content Amanda Toms/Facebook

This is as painful as it is revealing to watch. A man absolutely LOSES IT at a restaurant, because they took too long to prepare his order.

It happened in, of all places, Canada ... famous for its friendliness. The man was at the Chinese Garden restaurant in Blind Bay, British Columbia when he exploded at the waiter for taking way too long to place his order.

He screams that he's waited an hour and needs to feed his 2-year-old.

The person who shot the video, Amanda Toms, says the man showed up during the Friday night dinner rush, adding, "A delay on food is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people. Be kind, it's not that f***ing hard."

She says the guy tore out of the parking lot and almost swerved into some parked cars.