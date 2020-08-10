Suns' Deandre Ayton Races to Join Team Mid-Game After Late COVID-19 Test

Breaking News

FILE UNDER: 2020 Problems.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton just rushed to join his team mid-game against the OKC Thunder on Monday ... after the 22-year-old got a last-minute COVID-19 test.

Here's what happened ... Ayton was supposed to be tested on Sunday but missed his window and was left scrambling to get an emergency test on Monday morning so he could be cleared to play in a pivotal game against the Thunder.

FYI, the Suns are battling for the 8th seed in the West -- and essentially every regular-season game is a must-win in order to advance to the playoffs.

And, Ayton is one of the best players on the team!!!

The good news for Ayton ... the test results came back quickly Monday and got the green light to play -- but the game had already started, so he needed to RACE!!

Ayton immediately booked it to the court -- and checked into the game in the middle of the 2nd quarter, and instantly made an impact!!

After he stepped the court, the Suns came back from a 37 to 23 deficit to take a 65 to 64 lead by halftime!!

Ayton had 6 points and 2 rebounds in just 10 minutes!