Brian Austin Green Has Lunch Date with Cyber-Crime Tech Guru

Play video content Exclusive Details BACKGRID

Brian Austin Green might look like he's getting cozy with a new female in his life -- but turns out, she's not all that new ... and this is far from romantic, 'cause they're hatching a plan.

Here's BAG meeting Jennifer Flynn this week for a lunch date, where they were deep in conversation about a business they've been working on for 3 years. There's no PDA -- although you might think there is -- we've learned they're not dating.

Jennifer and Brian met 3 years ago at a July 4th party thrown by her mom, actress Jane Seymour. Jennifer and Brian started a company together called IteliQore, which helps people combat cyber-crimes as they happen in real-time. Sources close to the pair tell us they booted this up a few years back after both experienced online bullying and harassment in their respective fields.

They've developed products and services related to cybersecurity, and they're about to release their first product on the market, called TRIPP.