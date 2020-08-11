Dad's Anti-Mask Tirade Ends with Son Carrying Him Out of Store

Perfect antidote for a dad raging like a maniac at grocery store customers who ARE wearing masks -- his own son, who's strong enough to shut down his loudmouth parent!!!

Check out this older man going off inside a grocery store in Tuscon, AZ ... spewing anti-mask rhetoric. Typical tirade we've seen lately -- you're all sheep, blah blah blah -- except this guy threw in some offensive machismo.

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020 @davenewworld_2

He drops the r-word repeatedly when describing the workers and shoppers, and even tries to fight at least one person before he had to be held back by a young buck who's said to be his son. It's pretty crazy -- usually this is how responsible parents handle a child throwing a tantrum.

Not only did his son hold him back, but he hoisted up his old man by the waist and carried him out the entrance like a 5-year-old having a meltdown -- with the chaos leaving a crate knocked over on the way out.