'Sanford and Son' Actor Raymond Allen Dead at 91

8/11/2020 6:16 AM PT
Raymond G. Allen, Sr., a character actor who played Uncle Woody in "Sanford and Son," has died.

Allen's family tells TMZ, he was in a long-term facility in California when he was found unresponsive early Monday morning. EMT's tried reviving him, to no avail.

The family says Allen died as a result of respiratory issues, but not COVID-related.

Allen was a working character actor, who also played Ned the Wino on "Good Times."

"Good Times" was a huge hit in the '70s, and Allen's character was hilarious. In "Sanford and Son" he played Aunt Esther's husband who never turned down a drink.

Allen also had roles in "Starsky and Hutch," playing a mechanic -- Merle the Earl.

And, there were many guest appearances, including "The Jeffersons," "What's Happening!!" and "The Love Boat,"

Allen had been sick for a while ... he was in a health care facility since 2016 ... where he had bouts with pneumonia.

Raymond Allen is survived by 2 children.

He was 91.

