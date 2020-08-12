Ozuna Buys Miami Mansion For $5,475,000

Ozuna is moving on up ... to a massive mansion in Miami.

Our real estate sources tell us the "Caramelo" singer is the new owner of a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom crib in Miami's coveted Coconut Grove neighborhood. We're told Ozuna dropped a cool $5,475,000 for the 7,200-square-foot pad, which is nestled in a lush, half-acre lot littered with palm trees.

The modern mansion is like a mini resort ... it's decked out with a pool, putting green, basketball court and a large outdoor patio. Ozuna's new place also features floor to ceiling windows, a home theater, a chef's kitchen and a summer kitchen.

Ozuna's already taking advantage of the home gym too.

The pad comes furnished, and as you can see in the gallery, there's tons of artwork and paintings throughout.

Ozuna's the second celeb to call this place home ... we're told it used to belong to former NFL linebacker and University of Miami football star Jon Beason.

Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Völkers Miami held the listing.