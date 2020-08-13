Barstool's Dave Portnoy Hoping to Hire Charles Barkley ... 'Top of My List'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Maybe!

Barstool Sports prez Dave Portnoy says Sir Chuck is the next big star he's hoping to sign, after inking Prime Time earlier this week.

"Charles Barely is like the best to ever do it," Portnoy told us in NYC ... "He's a guy, who one of the few, he just slings it on TNT and does a great job."

"That's a guy that comes up on top of my list that I would wanna get."

As we previously reported, Deion Sanders ended his 14-year run at NFL Network to join Dave's gang -- he'll be doing podcasts and video projects.

Portnoy says the move is sending a strong message to the rest of the sports media world.

"I think what it says to the rest to the world is ya know, you really can't f**k with us! We're on our way up!"

"I mean to put it bluntly. We can compete with anybody for talent and we're kind of a force to be reckoned with."

We also asked if bringing on Deion could help Barstool repair the relationship with NFL commish Roger Goodell.

And, to put it mildly, don't hold your breath.