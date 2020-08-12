Deion Sanders Leaves NFL Network for Gig at Barstool Sports

Breaking News

Big career move for Deion Sanders -- who just announced he's leaving his gig at the NFL Network for a role at Barstool Sports.

Prime Time spent 14 years as an on-air analyst with the NFL Network -- but there were rumblings of a contract dispute and he bailed.

But, the 53-year-old ain't riding off into the sunset ... on the contrary, he's joining Barstool Sports where he'll bolster the company's NFL coverage with his own podcast and weekly appearances on "Pardon My Take" to break down NFL games.

"I'm happy! I'm excited," Sanders said on "PMT" ... while revealing the name of his podcast will be "21st and Prime."

What's interesting ... Barstool has been at WAR with NFL commish Roger Goodell for years and ya gotta wonder how Rog feels about one of the sport's biggest stars EVER landing with the enemy.

As we previously reported, Barstool honcho Dave Portnoy recently won a charity auction to watch an NFL game with Goodell, but the league refunded his winning bid, labeling Portnoy as persona non grata.