Deion Sanders' Top QB Recruit Son Picks FAU Over Florida State

Put this down as the first loss of the season for Florida State ...

Deion Sanders' top QB recruit son, Shedeur Sanders, announced Monday he's committing to play football at FAU in 2021 ... spurning his dad's Seminoles in the process.

It's pretty big news ... Shedeur is considered one of the best high school QB prospects in the nation -- and most had him pinned to follow in his dad's footsteps in Tallahassee.

But, the 6'1", 198-pound rising senior told ESPN this week he wanted to blaze his own trail in Florida ... opting to play for Willie Taggart and the Owls instead.

"I wanted to write my own legacy, FAU gave me a opportunity to do that!" Shedeur said. "I trust the staff ... Willie Taggart was the first coach to offer me a opportunity to play at the next level."

Shedeur is a monster on the football field ... in his junior season last year at Trinity Christian School in Texas, he threw for 3,477 yards and 47 TDs to just 4 INTs. He also rushed for 225 yards.

Of course, Shedeur has also gotten some tips from the greatest quarterback of all-time ... he famously worked out with Tom Brady last month and said he "soaked" in all the GOAT knowledge.