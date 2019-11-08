Deion Sanders Would Smash Dabo Swinney On Recruiting Trail, Says LeRoy Butler

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Deion Sanders would smash Dabo Swinney on the recruiting trail if he were hired at Florida State ... so says LeRoy Butler, who tells TMZ Sports there ain't a kid in America who wouldn't sign up to play for Prime Time!!!

Of course, LeRoy is biased ... the Green Bay Packers legend went to FSU with Deion and is still good buddies with the Hall of Fame cornerback.

But, LeRoy tells us he knows for a fact Deion would be able to out-recruit Dabo's Clemson -- and just about every other big-name school in the country at FSU regardless.

"If Deion Sanders goes into your living room -- now, Dabo from Clemson could have just left -- they're going to take that meeting from Deion Sanders and probably attend Florida State!"

LeRoy has no idea if Deion is legitimately interested in the open FSU job ... and he tells us he's got no clue if FSU is seriously considering Prime either.

But, LeRoy does tell us it'd be an awesome hire for his alma mater -- saying there's no one out there he's confident could do better!

"He can't do any worse than any other re-tread out there," LeRoy says.

As for the X's and O's outside of recruiting ... Butler's confident Deion could put together a hell of a coaching staff, telling us even he would agree to be on that roster!!!

"That's one guy you don't say no to," Butler says. "You say yes to him before you say yes to your wife!"