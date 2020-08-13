John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Announce Baby No. 3 in 'Wild' Music Video

Breaking News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are dropping a bombshell in his new "Wild" music video -- they're expecting BABY NO. 3!!!

The vid for "Wild" -- costarring Chrissy -- premiered Thursday and near the end of it, you can see her cradling her tummy. John's sensual track, featuring Gary Clark Jr., is one helluva dedication to his wife of almost 6 years.

Some of the lyrics include, "I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild. I wanna love you for miles and miles. We can go slow, we don't need to rush. I'll take the wheel, make you feel every touch. I wanna drive you wild, wild, wild."

Btw, John and Chrissy's two other kids -- 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles -- also appear in the music video near the end ... as the family takes a nice stroll on the beach with the sun setting as their picturesque backdrop.

Great combo of work, pleasure and family fun! BTW, John and Chrissy will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 14.