RZA Drops New Jingle to Replace OG Ice Cream Truck Song with Racist Roots

RZA's giving whole new meaning to dropping bars ... after releasing a brand new ice cream truck jingle to replace the original one, which is rooted in racism.

The Wu-Tang Clan leader partnered up with Good Humor to come up with the hot new track as a family friendly alternative to "Turkey in the Straw" -- the jingle you probably grew up hearing as you chased the ice cream truck.

RZA's new ice cream joint has that same hot summer day feel, but with a better beat ... and zero racism.

So, what's the problem with the OG jingle? If you hadn't heard ... "Turkey in the Straw" had no racist undertones when it originated from British and Irish folk songs, but took a sad turn when it got popular in the U.S.

It was big at American minstrel shows during the 1800s, and some blackface performers added incredibly offensive and racist lyrics. It was eventually played inside ice cream parlors, and then ice cream trucks too.

RZA and Good Humor are now urging ice cream truck operators to replace "Turkey in the Straw" with their version ... and it won't cost 'em a thing cause he says the jingle will be free.