Woman Ambushes Small Wedding Ceremony on Hawaiian Beach, Calls Cops

A woman in Hawaii broke up a small beach wedding because of COVID-19 -- shaming the group for gathering and chasing them off, which begs the question ... too much, or right on?

Check out this video. The woman -- who appears to be a resident near Waimanalo Beach in O'ahu -- catches wind of a secret wedding ceremony going down nearby and busts in lock, stock and barrel ... shamelessly interrupting the proceedings.

Woman in Hawaii interrupts a small wedding pic.twitter.com/8CC1X4zyYW — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 15, 2020 @davenewworld_2

She comes upon a group of maybe 7 people -- some of whom are young children -- who are bearing witness to an intimate ceremony between a couple ... with what looks to be a minister and a photog on hand as well. They're not even on or around the main area of the beach -- everyone is tucked back behind some shrubbery, sorta hidden from view.

That itself appears to be crossing the line for the woman, who reminds them the beaches in town are closed ... and what they're doing is illegal. But, it sure looks like they're on private property, and if not just inches beyond.

The woman goes so far as threatening to call cops as everyone makes their way back to the rental home.

There are 2 issues ... if the group is on private property, the lady is clearly in the wrong. If, on the other hand, they are on the public beach, well they shouldn't be ... but they're so close to private property waging war seems like an overreaction.