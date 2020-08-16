'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Drops $2.7M for L.A. Home

'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Drops $2.7M for Spanish Beaut!!!

8/16/2020 12:30 AM PT
Exclusive
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart is barely old enough to buy a beer ... but already she's living like a Spanish queen -- just take a look at the 23-year-old's new crib.

Lili -- best known for playing Betty Cooper on the hit CW show -- just dropped a cool $2,715,000 for a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house in the San Fernando Valley. The 4,170-square-foot house is a true, Spanish-inspired estate that offers picturesque views.

For starters, there are 10-foot doors that greet guests for one hell of an entrance. In the mood for a little R&R? Grab a bottle from the private, temperature-controlled, 1,300-plus bottle wine room and kick back in either a spa-quality clawfoot tub or in the sprawling grassy area where you can jump in the pool or spa.

Although the house is a bit of a throwback with its Spanish charm, it was remodled in 2017. BTW, buying a house has been on Lili's mind for a while. Earlier this year, we saw her out scoping houses ... and no doubt this house oozing in Spanish authenticity was more than enough to get her to drop a fortune.

Congrats!!!

