L.A. Lakers to Wear Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys In NBA Playoffs, Gigi Patch

The L.A. Lakers will rock special Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys during their playoff run -- which include a patch to honor Gigi Bryant ... and Vanessa is a huge fan of it all.

Check out the "Black Mamba" look -- uniforms that were actually inspired by and co-designed by Kobe a few years before he passed.

The design is sweet -- black uniforms with a snakeskin print ... featuring 16 stars on the side to represent the 16 Lakers championships.

The team is set to debut the new threads on Kobe Bryant Day -- 8/24 -- against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their playoff series, according to the NBA's "Lockervision" website.

The jerseys will also include a special patch on the right shoulder to honor Gigi -- featuring her #2 in a white heart.

Vanessa gave a sneak peek at the threads on her Instagram stories Monday and they're awesome.

We're guessing the Lakers players are stoked about the look -- especially since LeBron James and Anthony Davis previously got Kobe Bryant tattoos to pay tribute to the NBA legend.

As for the date, 8/4 has already been declared Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, where Kobe and Gigi lived.

The date represents the two jersey numbers Kobe wore during his 20-year run with the Lakers ... 8 and 24.

Nike, meanwhile, is giving Kobe his own memorial week starting on 8/23 (Bryant's birthday) ... with reps from the Swoosh saying they'll honor the Lakers legend all week with special programming and merch.

Kobe and Gianna -- along with 7 others -- died in a helicopter crash back in January.

Gianna was only 13-years-old. Kobe would have turned 42 this coming Sunday.